Giuliani Says He Was Just Kidding About Calling For An End To Mueller Probe

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Monday that he was just joshing when he called last week for the DOJ to end Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe in the next 24 hours, saying that he “didn’t think it would” end, according to a Monday Politico report.

He reportedly added that he still thinks it should be.

Giuliani’s demand last week came after the release of the DOJ Inspector General’s report on the Hillary Clinton email probe, and Giuliani argued that Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein should “redeem themselves” by ending the probe immediately, according to Politico.

“That’s what I’m supposed to do,” Giuliani told Politico “What am I supposed to say? That they should investigate him forever? Sorry, I’m not a sucker.”

Giuliani added that Trump’s team could come to an agreement in the next two weeks about sitting down with Mueller.

He reportedly said that the interview would take place at the White House or Camp David, as having it in Mueller’s office or the federal courthouse in downtown Washington would be a “freak show.”