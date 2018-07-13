Giuliani: Indictments Prove ‘President Trump Is Completely Innocent’

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani responded to the indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officials for conspiracy to interfere in the 2016 election by calling the charges a win for Trump.

He tweeted that the indictment was “good news for all Americans” and proved that Trump “is completely innocent.”

The indictments Rod Rosenstein announced are good news for all Americans. The Russians are nailed. No Americans are involved. Time for Mueller to end this pursuit of the President and say President Trump is completely innocent. — Mayor Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 13, 2018

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced Friday that 12 Russian officials had been charged with hacking the Democratic National Committee, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign. Rosenstein said he informed Trump of the impending indictments earlier this week.

The news comes just days before Trump is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He’s told reporters in recent days that he plans to confront Putin about election meddling, but lamented that he could only ask Putin to not do it again.