at Embassy Of Ecuador on May 19, 2017 in London, England. Julian Assange, founder of the Wikileaks website that published US Government secrets, has been wanted in Sweden on charges of rape since 2012. He sought asylum in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and today police have said he will still face arrest if he leaves.
WikiLeaks Warns Journos Not To Publish 140 ‘False’ Statements About Assange
WASHINGTON - JUNE 25: FBI Director Robert Mueller speaks during a news conference at the FBI headquarters June 25, 2008 in Washington, DC. The news conference was to mark the 5th anniversary of Innocence Lost initiative. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Trump May Use Executive Privilege To Try To Keep Mueller Report From Public
on October 31, 2018 in Bridgeton, Missouri.
Biden Will Decide On 2020 Bid In 2 Weeks, Tells Allies He’s Dems’ Best Bet
Ginsburg Will Miss Oral Arguments For First Time Ever Monday

By
January 7, 2019 9:26 am

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will not be present on the bench for oral arguments on Monday, The Washington Post reported. 

The Supreme Court blog’s Twitter feed confirmed the news and said Ginsburg would be working from home and could still participate in Monday’s cases.

It is unclear why Ginsburg is working from home, but, as Washington Post reporter Robert Barnes points out, she underwent lung cancer surgery last month.

