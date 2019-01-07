Ginsburg Will Miss Oral Arguments For First Time Ever Monday

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will not be present on the bench for oral arguments on Monday, The Washington Post reported.

The Supreme Court blog’s Twitter feed confirmed the news and said Ginsburg would be working from home and could still participate in Monday’s cases.

She is working from home & can still participate in today's cases based on the transcripts and briefs. #SCOTUS is hearing oral argument today in FDA preemption & debt collection cases. https://t.co/8oLLlAN8m1 — Amy Howe (@AHoweBlogger) January 7, 2019

It is unclear why Ginsburg is working from home, but, as Washington Post reporter Robert Barnes points out, she underwent lung cancer surgery last month.