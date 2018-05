When Bill Gates brought up the vacant White House science adviser position to President Donald Trump in an Oval Office meeting last month, Trump immediately offered him the position—only to be rebuffed.

“That’s not a good use of my time,” Gates responded, according to an interview he did with health care news site Stat published Monday.

The two have reportedly met three times since the 2016 election, and Gates said he spoke with Trump about topics ranging from global pandemics to vaccinations.