Gallup: Trump’s Net Disapproval Spikes Amid Criticism Of Family Separations

By | June 25, 2018 1:42 pm
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP

The gulf between President Donald Trump’s disapproval and approval numbers, according to Gallup’s weekly tally, went from 5 percentage points to 14 points last week.

The spike in net disapproval came amid intense criticism of the Trump administration’s migrant family separation policy. Last Sunday, Gallup showed Trump as having his highest approval rating, 45 percent, since the early weeks of his presidency.

According to Gallup, Americans who approved of Trump’s performance in office dropped from 45 to 41 percent between Sunday, June 17 and Sunday, June 24.

Over the same period, Trump’s disapproval number went from 50 to 55 percent.

Gallup tracks the percentage of Americans who approve and disapprove of the President’s performance in office based on telephone interviews with roughly 1,500 adults nationally, according to the polling firm. The poll’s margin of error is 3 percentage points.

In January, Gallup changed from daily to weekly approval updates. Sunday’s number “reflects a weekly aggregate of Monday through Sunday polling,” the firm said.

