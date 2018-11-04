GA GOP Guv Candidate Brian Kemp’s Office Releases Some Info On Probe Into Dems

After announcing a last-minute probe of the Democratic Party of Georgia for “possible cyber crimes,” the Georgia Secretary of State’s office — which is still being led by GOP gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp — released some more information on the probe Sunday. In total, the office has released three paragraphs of information about the probe, but has offered no evidence to support it, leading Democrats to allege that Kemp has used his office in a political attempt to tilt Tuesday’s election. The most recent statement from Kemp’s office reads:

“We opened an investigation into the Democratic Party of Georgia after receiving information from our legal team about failed efforts to breach the online voter registration system and My Voter Page. We are working with our private sector vendors and investigators to review data logs. We have contacted our federal partners and formally requested the Federal Bureau of Investigation to investigate these possible cyber crimes. The Secretary of State’s office will release more information as it becomes available.”