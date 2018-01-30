Latest
Political Consultant Frank Luntz Fawns Over State Of The Union: ‘Wow’

January 30, 2018 11:42 pm
Political consultant Frank Luntz declared Tuesday that “only one word” could describe President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address: “Wow.”

Last year, pundits across the political spectrum celebrated Trump’s from-the-prompter address as “presidential.” “He became President of the United States in that moment, period,” Van Jones said on CNN in 2017, describing the moment Trump honored the widow of a Navy SEAL during his first address to a joint session of Congress.

Afterward, the nearly unconditional praise was seen as short-sighted.

On Tuesday, Luntz applied the same kind of rigorous analysis:

