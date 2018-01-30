Political Consultant Frank Luntz Fawns Over State Of The Union: ‘Wow’

Political consultant Frank Luntz declared Tuesday that “only one word” could describe President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address: “Wow.”

Last year, pundits across the political spectrum celebrated Trump’s from-the-prompter address as “presidential.” “He became President of the United States in that moment, period,” Van Jones said on CNN in 2017, describing the moment Trump honored the widow of a Navy SEAL during his first address to a joint session of Congress.

Afterward, the nearly unconditional praise was seen as short-sighted.

On Tuesday, Luntz applied the same kind of rigorous analysis:

The structure of tonight's #SOTU speech is well done: Started with taxes, moved to opportunity, and then to military. Many people watch only the first 15 minutes – they will like what they heard tonight. — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 31, 2018

This speech is going to have a measurable impact on Trump's favorability and popularity. He's saying exactly what people want to hear. Whoever told @TheDemocrats to sit on their hands made a huge mistake. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/6vYeFJOyMp — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 31, 2018

I have criticized the President's language a lot in recent months. But tonight is Donald Trump at his very best. He's personalized his language and policies better than I've ever seen. #SOTU — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 31, 2018

This speech represents the presidential performance that Trump observers have been waiting for – brilliant mix of numbers and stories, humility and aggressiveness, traditional conservatism and political populism. Only one word qualifies: Wow. #SOTU — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 31, 2018

Even in foreign policy and national security, this speech a perfect blend of strength and empathy. These heroic stories break our hearts, but sturdy our resolve. This is the Trump his voters wanted him to be. #SOTU — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 31, 2018

Tonight, I owe Donald Trump an apology. Tonight, I was moved and inspired. Tonight, I have hope and faith in America again. It may go away tomorrow…

But tonight, America is great again. #SOTU — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 31, 2018