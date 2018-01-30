Political Consultant Frank Luntz Fawns Over State Of The Union: ‘Wow’

Political consultant Frank Luntz declared Tuesday that “only one word” could describe President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address: “Wow.”
Last year, pundits across the political spectrum celebrated Trump’s from-the-prompter address as “presidential.” “He became President of the United States in that moment, period,” Van Jones said on CNN in 2017, describing the moment Trump honored the widow of a Navy SEAL during his first address to a joint session of Congress.
Afterward, the nearly unconditional praise was seen as short-sighted.
On Tuesday, Luntz applied the same kind of rigorous analysis:
The structure of tonight's #SOTU speech is well done: Started with taxes, moved to opportunity, and then to military.
Many people watch only the first 15 minutes – they will like what they heard tonight.
— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 31, 2018
This speech is going to have a measurable impact on Trump's favorability and popularity. He's saying exactly what people want to hear.
Whoever told @TheDemocrats to sit on their hands made a huge mistake. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/6vYeFJOyMp
— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 31, 2018
I have criticized the President's language a lot in recent months.
But tonight is Donald Trump at his very best. He's personalized his language and policies better than I've ever seen. #SOTU
— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 31, 2018
This speech represents the presidential performance that Trump observers have been waiting for – brilliant mix of numbers and stories, humility and aggressiveness, traditional conservatism and political populism.
Only one word qualifies: Wow. #SOTU
— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 31, 2018
Even in foreign policy and national security, this speech a perfect blend of strength and empathy. These heroic stories break our hearts, but sturdy our resolve.
This is the Trump his voters wanted him to be. #SOTU
— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 31, 2018
Tonight, I owe Donald Trump an apology. Tonight, I was moved and inspired. Tonight, I have hope and faith in America again.
It may go away tomorrow…
But tonight, America is great again. #SOTU
— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 31, 2018
The people who praise me for my “smart, objective analysis of Trump” when I criticize him are suddenly offended that I gave credit to him for a well-executed speech.#SOTU
— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 31, 2018