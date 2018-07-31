Fox Journo: US Wants ‘Best’ Immigrants, Not ‘Some Guy’s Uncle From Zimbabwe’

Fox News correspondent Jesse Watters said Monday on “The Five” that President Donald Trump wants the U.S. to have the “best and the brightest immigrants,” as opposed to “some guy’s uncle from Zimbabwe.”

Watters cut across Democratic political analyst Juan Williams, who was saying that Trump wants to cut legal immigration, saying “no, he wants wants chain over, lotto over, merit-based.”

“That would cut legal immigration by bringing in the best and the brightest,” he continued. “So we don’t bring in some guy’s uncle from Zimbabwe.”

“Oh Zimbabwe, thank you,” retorted Williams.

“Or Thailand,” Watters added hastily.

“I get it, Norway, Norway, I want Norway,” Williams said.

Watters has exhibited racist behavior on air before, like when he anchored a segment on Chinatown for “The O’Reilly Factor” in 2016 that used such offensive stereotyping, it sparked lawmakers’ denunciations and protests in front of the Fox News Manhattan headquarters. Watters expressed “regret” if “anyone found offense.”

