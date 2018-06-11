Fox News Host Apologizes After Accidentally Calling Trump A ‘Dictator’

A Fox News host apologized Sunday on the air after referring to the United States-North Korea summit as “a meeting between two dictators.”

“There we have him, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, about to walk down those stairs, stepping foot in Singapore as we await this historic summit with the North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un,” host Abby Huntsman said as she watched footage of Trump disembarking from Air Force One. “This is history we are living regardless of what happens in that meeting between the two dictators.”

Anthony Scaramucci, Huntsman’s guest and Trump’s former White House Communications Director, appeared not to notice Huntsman’s mistake and continued talking.

Huntsman apologized later on the show, saying “I do want to point out that earlier, as you know on live TV sometimes you don’t always say things perfectly, I called both President Trump and Kim Jong Un a dictator, I did not mean to say that. My mistake, so I apologize for that.”

H/T The Hill