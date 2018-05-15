Latest
7 mins ago
24 mins ago
60 mins ago
Ex-NBC Correspondent Calls Network’s Internal Investigation ‘Deeply Flawed’

By | May 15, 2018 9:54 am

Former NBC News correspondent Linda Vester, who accused veteran anchor Tom Brokaw of sexually harassing her in the ’90s, said Tuesday that NBC’s recent internal investigation was “deeply flawed.”

“Women have contacted me in recent days to say that they did not feel that they could fully speak candidly to the NBC lawyers, and others have contacted me to say that they didn’t feel that they were properly interviewed,” Vester said to CNN’s Alisyn Camerota.

The investigation turned up no structural problems contributing to a culture of sexual misconduct. It was triggered after former Today host Matt Lauer was fired for sexual harassment last fall.

Watch below:

