Former GOP AG Accuses CNN’s Navarro Of Having ‘Shrill Voice’ After On-Air Spat

Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli (R) on Tuesday accused fellow CNN contributor Ana Navarro of having a “shrill voice” and said he was “sick and tired of listening” to her.

Cuccinelli made the remark during a CNN panel discussion on Tuesday evening about the White House’s efforts to paint immigrants as violent and “lazy” after Navarro talked over him in defense of those who qualify for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program but don’t apply.

“I’m sick and tired of listening to your shrill voice in my ears,” Cuccinelli said to Navarro as the two continued to talk over each other, and used his hand to mimic a mouth opening and closing.

Navarro continued her defense, undeterred. CNN host Don Lemon later remarked to Cuccinelli: “Words matter, Ken, and you just sat here and you called a woman shrill and then you did a little puppet thing.”

“Oh, my gosh. You’re hearing it!” Cuccinelli said. “Look, Ana yells us all down. And you tell the rest of us to be quiet.”

“As she was talking you were talking as well,” Lemon said. “Both of you were interrupting each other. But still, to call someone shrill, I just — come on, Ken.”

Asked for comment, Navarro told TPM by email that she has a policy “not to comment on things that happen on the air at CNN or about CNN colleagues.”

Cuccinelli’s jab at Navarro was not the first time he’s attempted to block out a female colleague while discussing race-related issues on CNN.

During a discussion in August about the white supremacist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, Cuccinelli told CNN political commentator Symone Sanders to “shut up for a minute and let me finish” after she interjected, and asked CNN host Chris Cuomo: “How do you make them stop talking when they keep interrupting you?”

Watch Cuccinelli’s remarks to Navarro below: