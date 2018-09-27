Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the US Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. A professor at Palo Alto University and a research psychologist at the Stanford University School of Medicine, Ford has accused Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland. (Photo by Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images)
7 mins ago
Kavanaugh Stays Combative During Questioning At Blasey Ford Hearing
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) shouts while questioning Judge Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was called back to testify about claims by Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
9 mins ago
Graham Unloads: ‘This Is The Most Unethical Sham Since I’ve Been In Politics!’
LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 09: A Carrier Corp. logo is displayed during CES 2018 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 12 and features about 3,900 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
17 mins ago
Indiana Governor Must Turn Over Emails Between Pence, Trump And Carrier Corp.
livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

For Kavanaugh, GOP Sens Abandon Plan To Let Outside Counsel Ask The Questions

By
September 27, 2018 5:06 pm

When TPM asked Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Tuesday if the then-unnamed outside counsel they’d hired to participate in Thursday’s hearing would question Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in addition to Christine Blasey Ford, who’s accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, Grassley was plain.

“Yeah, obviously.”

But on Thursday, that hasn’t occurred. Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and John Cornyn (R-TX) both allowed outside counsel Rachel Mitchell ask questions of Blasey Ford. And though Mitchell asked questions of Kavanaugh at first during his time before the committee, both Graham and Cornyn questioned Kavanaugh themselves during their allotted time, with no help from Mitchell.

Tierney Sneed contributed reporting.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: