For Kavanaugh, GOP Sens Abandon Plan To Let Outside Counsel Ask The Questions

When TPM asked Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Tuesday if the then-unnamed outside counsel they’d hired to participate in Thursday’s hearing would question Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in addition to Christine Blasey Ford, who’s accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, Grassley was plain.

“Yeah, obviously.”

But on Thursday, that hasn’t occurred. Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and John Cornyn (R-TX) both allowed outside counsel Rachel Mitchell ask questions of Blasey Ford. And though Mitchell asked questions of Kavanaugh at first during his time before the committee, both Graham and Cornyn questioned Kavanaugh themselves during their allotted time, with no help from Mitchell.

Tierney Sneed contributed reporting.