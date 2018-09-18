Latest
23 mins ago
Kavanaugh Friend Mark Judge Asks Not To Testify
25 mins ago
Republicans Dig In On Plans For Hearing With Only Kavanaugh And His Accuser
1 hour ago
Kavanaugh In 2015 Jokes: ‘What Happens At Georgetown Prep, Stays At Georgetown Prep’
livewire 2018 Elections

Floridians Heckle Senate Candidate Gov. Rick Scott Out Of Restaurant In Minutes

By
September 18, 2018 12:16 pm

Floridians have long loved publicly shaming the state’s governor and current GOP Senate nominee, Rick Scott (and other members of his Cabinet). It happened again Monday, with a large crowd yelling at Scott and reportedly forcing him to leave a campaign event at a restaurant in Venice, Florida after just 10 minutes. Scott has been a decided foe of many environmental protection efforts as governor, and many voters in the state blame him for the crippling red tide currently plaguing Florida’s west coast.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: