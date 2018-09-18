Floridians Heckle Senate Candidate Gov. Rick Scott Out Of Restaurant In Minutes

Floridians have long loved publicly shaming the state’s governor and current GOP Senate nominee, Rick Scott (and other members of his Cabinet). It happened again Monday, with a large crowd yelling at Scott and reportedly forcing him to leave a campaign event at a restaurant in Venice, Florida after just 10 minutes. Scott has been a decided foe of many environmental protection efforts as governor, and many voters in the state blame him for the crippling red tide currently plaguing Florida’s west coast.

.@FLGovScott exits back door after just 10 minutes in restaurant crowd booing and shouting “coward” pic.twitter.com/ixiyxE1juV — Zac Anderson (@zacjanderson) September 17, 2018