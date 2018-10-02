Flake: ‘We Have Not Seen’ FBI Reports From Kavanaugh Background Check Yet

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), who last week initiated the one-week FBI background investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, said Tuesday that the FBI had not yet shared anything from that investigation with him.

“We have not seen any of the reporting yet,” Flake, sitting next to Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), said in an interview at The Atlantic Festival.

“We were told it might come back more in real time, and that we might have some decisions to make in terms of where they go,” Flake added. “My hope is that they– as they interview these individuals, then they’ll immediately follow up on other leads that they might have.”