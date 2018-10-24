FBI Statement On Package Bombs: ‘Similar In Appearance,’ In Manila Envelopes

The FBI on Wednesday released a statement overviewing its investigation into a series of bombs and potential bombs sent to Democratic politicians, CNN’s New York office and George Soros, noting each of the packages were “similar in appearance.” (Read the full statement below.)

As part of the press release, the bureau released a photo of one of the packages containing a bomb, seen below. It appeared similar to a widely circulated photo of the package delivered to CNN Wednesday.

Read the FBI’s statement in full here, or below:

Between October 22 and 24, 2018, suspicious packages were received at multiple locations in the New York and Washington, D.C., areas and Florida. The packages are being sent for analysis at the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia. “This investigation is of the highest priority for the FBI. We have committed the full strength of the FBI’s resources and, together with our partners on our Joint Terrorism Task Forces, we will continue to work to identify and arrest whoever is responsible for sending these packages,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “We ask anyone who may have information to contact the FBI. Do not hesitate to call; no piece of information is too small to help us in this investigation.” The packages are similar in appearance, as depicted in the below photograph, and contain potentially destructive devices.

Exterior of one of the suspicious packages. Addresses have been removed to protect privacy. The packages were mailed in manila envelopes with bubble wrap interior. The packages were affixed with computer-printed address labels and six Forever stamps. All packages had a return address of “DEBBIE WASSERMAN SHULTZ” [sic] in Florida. Packages identified to date were addressed to: