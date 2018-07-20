Latest
In this July 18, 2018 photo Adalicia Montecinos watches a video at her home, in La Libertad, Honduras of her son Johan Bueso Castillo who was separated from his father at the Texas border. Montecinos watches videos of her infant son Johan over and over again. She had recorded each month of his life before he left for the United States with his father. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
1 hour ago
Year-Old Boy Who Became Poster Child For Separations To Reunite With Parents
2 hours ago
GOP Senators Begin To Push Back On Trump’s Migrant Family Separations
KALININGRAD, RUSSIA - JULY,20 (RUSSIA OUT) Russian President Vladimir Putin speeches during the Presidential Council Meeting in Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, July,20,2018. Vladimir Putin is visiting Kaliningrad on Friday, to hold the Presidential Council on Sport and Physical Culture and to talk about the FIFA 2018 World Cup, that ended last week. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
Diplomacy Groups: Putin Request To Interview Ambassadors Is ‘Absurd’
livewire

Father Of Two Parkland Survivors Shot And Killed In Own Convenience Store

By | July 20, 2018 11:01 am
AFP/Getty Images

The father of two students who survived the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in February was shot and killed in his own convenience store this week, according to local reports.

The father of four, Ayub Ali, was forced into the back office of his store by the robber, who took money from the cash register and left, according to NBC Miami. The suspect returned minutes later and shot Ali. Police found him in the back room of his store and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Two of Ali’s children were in the Parkland high school on Valentine’s Day when a former student entered the school with his own legally purchased AR-15 and other weapons and opened fire on the students and teachers, killing 17 people. Students who survived the attack ignited a nationwide effort to end school shootings.

Ali’s shooting death will likely add fuel to those efforts, which include advocating for common sense gun reform and encouraging other young people to vote out politicians who are largely funded by the National Rifle Association.

Ep. #30: ‘It’s Definitely Alarming’ — Why Russian Hackers Accessing Dem Data Is A Big Deal
More Livewire
View All
Comments