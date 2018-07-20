Father Of Two Parkland Survivors Shot And Killed In Own Convenience Store

The father of two students who survived the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in February was shot and killed in his own convenience store this week, according to local reports.

The father of four, Ayub Ali, was forced into the back office of his store by the robber, who took money from the cash register and left, according to NBC Miami. The suspect returned minutes later and shot Ali. Police found him in the back room of his store and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Two of Ali’s children were in the Parkland high school on Valentine’s Day when a former student entered the school with his own legally purchased AR-15 and other weapons and opened fire on the students and teachers, killing 17 people. Students who survived the attack ignited a nationwide effort to end school shootings.

Ali’s shooting death will likely add fuel to those efforts, which include advocating for common sense gun reform and encouraging other young people to vote out politicians who are largely funded by the National Rifle Association.