2 hours ago
Spanish Boat Saves 60 Migrants But Italy Refuses To Let Them Dock
U.S. Ambassador to Estonia James D. Melville Jr. addresses dignitaries in front of an U.S. Army tank, at a hand-over ceremony of the upgraded NATO military base in Tapa, Estonia, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016.
2 hours ago
US Ambassador To Estonia Resigns Over Trump’s EU Attacks
3 hours ago
Report: U.S. Intel Agencies Believe North Korea Is Increasing Nuclear Production
Thousands Protest At ‘Families Belong Together’ Marches Nationwide

By | June 30, 2018 4:06 pm

Thousands of people across the country are participating in Saturday’s “Families Belong Together” marches to protest the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy that has led to family separations at the border.

MoveOn, one of the chief organizers of the event, writes: “On June 30, we’re rallying in Washington, D.C., and around the country to tell Donald Trump and his administration to permanently end the separation of kids from their parents. End family internment camps. End the ‘zero-humanity’ policy that created this crisis. And reunify the children with their parents.”

TPM’s Alice Ollstein was present at the D.C rally.

At one point, kids read aloud their letters to immigrant children who’ve been torn from their parents. “You are not alone,” said one girl. “And if you ever feel alone, just think of me and all the other people in the world that want to help you and your family get back together.”

Rallies were also held in other cities across the nation.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) made an appearance at the Boston march, while Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) attended the one in Los Angeles.

After widespread backlash to the family separation policy, President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week to stop the separations.

However, over 2,000 migrant children remain separated from their families in detention centers, and toddlers as young as three years old are being forced go to deportation court proceedings alone.

