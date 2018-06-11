Latest
livewire

EU Official Tweets Photo Of Trump And Merkel: ‘Tell Us What Vladimir Has On You’

By | June 11, 2018 9:13 am
AFP/Getty Images

A European Union official tweeted a now-viral photo of a stare-down between President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, joking that Russian President Vladimir Putin has dirt on Trump.

“Just tell us what Vladimir has on you. Maybe we can help,” former prime minister of Belgium Guy Verhofstaft tweeted.

The photo was originally posted to Merkel’s Instagram, where it was described as a “spontaneous meeting between two working sessions.”

Verhofstaft was likely referencing the U.S. special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and salacious allegations in the Christoper Steele dossier about Putin possessing incriminating information on Trump.   

The quip follows an explosive weekend of meetings between Trump and the rest of the G-7 group in Canada, which ended with Trump agreeing to some language on trade but then pulling out of signing a joint agreement, leaving the summit early and tweeting an unhinged rant of attacks on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

