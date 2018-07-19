livewire Trump Swamp

Don Jr. and Eric Trump’s Secret Service Costs Near $250K For A Single Month

By | July 19, 2018 9:04 am
Donald Trump, Jr., left, and his brother Eric pose for photographers after attending the opening of the Trump SoHo New York, Friday, April 9, 2010. The 46 story hotel condominium has 391 units. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Mark Lennihan/AP

Primarily due to business-related international trips, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer-funded Secret Service costs, including one month so expensive it came close to a quarter million dollars, according to a Wednesday Politico report.

In documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act by D.C. watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, a February 2017 trip for the brothers to Dubai to open a Trump-branded golf club included $125,000 for airfare, $75,000 for hotel rooms and $15,000 for other costs like car service.

The same month, Eric Trump took a solo journey to the Dominican Republic to look into reviving a Trump resort, an effort that cost the taxpayer $30,000.

Later, the two also attended a 2018 Dubai wedding coming in at $73,000 in total security costs.

Ep. #30: ‘It’s Definitely Alarming’ — Why Russian Hackers Accessing Dem Data Is A Big Deal
More Livewire
View All
Comments