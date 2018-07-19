Don Jr. and Eric Trump’s Secret Service Costs Near $250K For A Single Month

Primarily due to business-related international trips, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer-funded Secret Service costs, including one month so expensive it came close to a quarter million dollars, according to a Wednesday Politico report.

In documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act by D.C. watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, a February 2017 trip for the brothers to Dubai to open a Trump-branded golf club included $125,000 for airfare, $75,000 for hotel rooms and $15,000 for other costs like car service.

The same month, Eric Trump took a solo journey to the Dominican Republic to look into reviving a Trump resort, an effort that cost the taxpayer $30,000.

Later, the two also attended a 2018 Dubai wedding coming in at $73,000 in total security costs.