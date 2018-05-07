Latest
Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma, right, looks on as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting on women in healthcare in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
1 hour ago
Trump Admin. Rejects 3-Year Medicaid Limit, Leaves Tribal Work Rules To States
Secretary of State John Kerry, left, speaks with Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz during the seventh U.S. – E.U. Energy Security Council meeting, during the U.S. Caribbean-Central American Energy Summit at the State Department, Wednesday, May 4, 2016 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
2 hours ago
Trump Condemns Kerry’s ‘Shadow Diplomacy’ For Iran Nuclear Deal
2 hours ago
Why A Powerful Russian Oligarch Was Furious With Paul Manafort
livewire

Don Blankenship Reminds Voters That Trump Got It Wrong On Roy Moore

By | May 7, 2018 12:28 pm
on March 1, 2018 in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images North America

After President Donald Trump used former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore’s loss to dissuade West Virginians from voting for coal baron and ex-convict Don Blankenship, Blankenship hit back Monday by reminding voters that Trump backed Moore before his shocking loss.

“We all really like the President’s policies, but we know that he doesn’t get things right,” he said in an interview with WZTS TV. “I mean, he recommended that people vote for a guy that was basically accused of pedophilia in Alabama.

“My accusers are Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, not anyone I’ve damaged,” he continued. “It’s really sad that pressure on the President and misinformation and untruths caused him to suggest that people vote for two guys that have failed you. I will not fail you if I get to D.C. … and I can tell you, I am more capable of representing you than anyone you ever sent to the U.S. Senate.”

Blankenship, who was recently imprisoned for failing to prevent a fatal mining accident, heads into a competitive primary on Tuesday against two establishment Republicans, the winner of which will face incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) in the fall.

