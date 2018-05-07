Don Blankenship Reminds Voters That Trump Got It Wrong On Roy Moore

After President Donald Trump used former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore’s loss to dissuade West Virginians from voting for coal baron and ex-convict Don Blankenship, Blankenship hit back Monday by reminding voters that Trump backed Moore before his shocking loss.

“We all really like the President’s policies, but we know that he doesn’t get things right,” he said in an interview with WZTS TV. “I mean, he recommended that people vote for a guy that was basically accused of pedophilia in Alabama.

“My accusers are Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, not anyone I’ve damaged,” he continued. “It’s really sad that pressure on the President and misinformation and untruths caused him to suggest that people vote for two guys that have failed you. I will not fail you if I get to D.C. … and I can tell you, I am more capable of representing you than anyone you ever sent to the U.S. Senate.”

Blankenship, who was recently imprisoned for failing to prevent a fatal mining accident, heads into a competitive primary on Tuesday against two establishment Republicans, the winner of which will face incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) in the fall.