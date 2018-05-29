Latest
livewire

Rep. Diane Black Cites Porn As ‘Root Cause’ Of School Shootings

By | May 29, 2018 1:05 pm
House Budget Committee Chairman Diane Black, R-Tenn., flanked by Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., right, and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, left, speaks with reporters about progress on the GOP effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as “Obamacare,” on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, March 10, 2017. After grueling all-night sessions, the Energy and Commerce and Ways and Means committees both approved their portions of the bill along party-line votes. The bill goes to the House Budget Committee next week. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Rep. Diane Black (R-TN), a candidate for governor of Tennessee, says that pornography is a “big part” of the impetus for school shootings, along with violent movies, “idle hands” and the “deterioration of the family.”

“It’s available on the shelf when you walk in the grocery store. Yeah, you have to reach up to get it, but there’s pornography there,” she said. “All of this is available without parental guidance. I think that is a big part of the root cause.”

She also bemoaned how easily her grandchildren watch “blow ’em up” movies, saying that she herself is too sensitized to stomach them.

She added that mental illness and broken families are also parts of the problem, saying that even if a mother has a baby when she is not married to the father, both parents should recognize the sacredness of the baby and the life it will lead.

Listen here.

h/t Huffington Post

Comments