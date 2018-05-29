Rep. Diane Black Cites Porn As ‘Root Cause’ Of School Shootings

Rep. Diane Black (R-TN), a candidate for governor of Tennessee, says that pornography is a “big part” of the impetus for school shootings, along with violent movies, “idle hands” and the “deterioration of the family.”

“It’s available on the shelf when you walk in the grocery store. Yeah, you have to reach up to get it, but there’s pornography there,” she said. “All of this is available without parental guidance. I think that is a big part of the root cause.”

She also bemoaned how easily her grandchildren watch “blow ’em up” movies, saying that she herself is too sensitized to stomach them.

She added that mental illness and broken families are also parts of the problem, saying that even if a mother has a baby when she is not married to the father, both parents should recognize the sacredness of the baby and the life it will lead.

