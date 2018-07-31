Latest
28 mins ago
11 Die In Afghan Bus Bombing; Militants Kill 4 In The East
30 mins ago
GOP Gov Candidate Pulls Out All Stops In Flattering Ad After Trump Endorsement
50 mins ago
Treasury Dept Reviewing If It Can Enact Tax Cut For Rich Without Congress
livewire

Despite Trump’s Willingness, Iran Shuts Down Possibility Of Talks

By | July 31, 2018 7:57 am
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at an event where he signed an executive order establishing a National Council for the American Worker. President Trump hosted leaders of the private sector to sign a “Pledge to America’s Workers” to create solutions to issues affecting the American labor force, and to create more than 500,000 opportunities for students and workers over the next 5 years. The event took place in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, July 19, 2018 (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Just before President Donald Trump expressed his willingness Monday to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani under “no preconditions,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson made it clear that such talks are not on the table, according to a New York Times report.

Calling the United States “totally unreliable,” spokesman Bahram Qassemi spoke with the anger many of his countrymen feel after Trump’s sudden exit from the nuclear deal and restoration of sanctions on Iran in May. “With current America and these policies, there will definitely not be the possibility of dialogue and engagement,” he said at a press conference on Monday.

Per the New York Times, since Trump’s departure from the pact, Iran’s economy has taken a devastating hit, with its currency losing half its value.

During a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Trump struck a very different chord from the Iranians, saying “I’ll meet with anybody. If they want to meet, I’ll meet—anytime they want.”

But Trump seems to be the only one in favor of a meeting. His own national security team reportedly thinks a possible summit would be a bad idea, given Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s blistering attack last week of the Iran’s leaders as “hypocritical holy men.”

Per the Times, Pompeo even split from his boss on the prerequisites necessary for the hypothetical meeting. He told the Times that Iranian leaders would have to “demonstrate a commitment to make fundamental changes in how they treat their own people, reduce their malign behavior, can agree that it’s worthwhile to enter into a nuclear agreement that actually prevents proliferation.”

As Iran remains in the nuclear deal with other world powers—including Britain, Russia and China—that don’t send it threatening tweets, there seems to be little incentive for the country’s leaders to humor Trump.

More Livewire
View All
Comments