Despite Flake’s Wobbling, WH Official Insists They Won’t Pull Kavanaugh

By
September 17, 2018 10:01 am

The White House seems to be doubling down on the assertion that they will not pull Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination, even as disturbing details from professor Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation of sexual assault ricochet across the country.

According to a Monday Politico report, an unnamed White House official involved in the confirmation process said “of course we’re not going to pull the nomination” even after Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said he was not comfortable voting for Kavanaugh at this time.

This statement comes on the heels of a White House lawyer saying there is “no way” that the allegation would derail the nomination.

 

 

