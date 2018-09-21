DeSantis Already Spent Money From Donor Who Used N-Word, Won’t Return It

Latest
By
September 21, 2018 9:42 am

Republican Florida Gubernatorial candidate Rep. Ron DeSantis is claiming he can’t return the money donated to his campaign by a Republican activist who called President Barack Obama the n-word because he already spent it.

According to the Associated Press and Politico, DeSantis spent the more that $9,000 in donations from Steve Alembik before the August primaries. Alembik, who tweeted calling Obama a Muslim and the n-word, has donated more than $20,000 to DeSantis’s campaign, but $11,000 of that was returned due to an accounting error.

DeSantis’s campaign told the AP that he would not be accepting any more donations from Alembik.

