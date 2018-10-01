Latest
Feinstein Attacks Cotton's 'Ridiculous' Claim She'll Be Investigated
Feinstein Attacks Cotton's 'Ridiculous' Claim She'll Be Investigated
Former Yale Classmate Of Kavanaugh's: 'Brett Has Not Told The Truth'
Impeached West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Apologizes To Taxpayers In Trial
Dems To WH: Add Blasey Ford, Swetnick To Interview List For Kavanaugh Probe

By
October 1, 2018 1:55 pm

Most Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee wrote to White House counsel Don McGahn and FBI Director Christopher Wray on Monday to request that Christine Blasey Ford and Julie Swetnick be included in the FBI’s background probe of allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) did not sign onto the letter. TPM has reached out to his office for comment.

One woman to accuse Kavanaugh of misconduct, Deborah Ramirez, has confirmed speaking with the FBI and handing over a list of witnesses of the alleged misconduct. Blasey Ford and Swetnick, the two other accusers, have reportedly not been contacted by the bureau, and reports indicate that the White House has restricted the FBI from speaking to them.

Read the Democrats’ letter below:

