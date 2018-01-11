NBC: Dem Lawmakers Inviting Survivors Of Sexual Assault To State Of The Union

Some Democratic members of Congress are planning to wear black and invite survivors of sexual assault to President Trump’s State of the Union address later this month to bring attention to the issue, NBC reported Thursday.

Each lawmaker gets one ticket to invite a guest to the address, and guests are seated in the gallery above the House floor. There’s some tension within the Democratic Party over whether such a move would politicize the topic, rather than address sexual misconduct, according to sources familiar with the discussions who spoke with NBC.

The move resembles those made by Trump leading up to the election when he invited the women who accused former President Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct to a debate with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

One Democrat told NBC that their party would be “no better” than Republicans if they pulled a similar stunt at the State of the Union address, given the fact that multiple women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct. Trump has denied all those claims.