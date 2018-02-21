Latest
20 mins ago
SPLC Adds Male Supremacist Groups To Annual Hate Count For First Time
1 hour ago
FL Survivor: Gunman Bought Assault Rifle ‘Before He Was Able To Drink Beer’
1 hour ago
Mueller Eyes Sketchy Loans Manafort Got From Bank Of Trump Campaign Advisor
livewire

Dems Flip KY House Seat In District Trump Won By Huge Margin

By | February 21, 2018 9:16 am
Manchester, NH, 11/07/16, Republican candidate for President Donald Trump at the SNHU Arena. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff)
Boston Globe via Getty Images

A Democrat and former public school teacher flipped a Republican-held seat in the Kentucky state House Tuesday in a district where President Donald Trump won by a 72 percent to 23 percent majority.

The Democrat, Linda Belcher, beat GOP challenger Rebecca Johnson, who is the widow of former Rep. Dan Johnson, who took his own life last year after denying molestation allegations made by a 17-year-old girl from a church where he served as pastor.

Belcher easily defeated Rebecca Johnson by a 68 percent to 32 percent margin, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.

Belcher had previously served as the representative for Kentucky’s 49th District for two terms, from 2009 to 2012 and from 2014 to 2017, until Dan Johnson won in 2016, The Huffington Post reported. Belcher first ran for the seat in 2009 as a widow, as well, after her husband Rep. Larry Belcher (D) died in a car crash in 2008.

Belcher’s Tuesday victory marks the 37th state legislative seat that Democrats have picked up since Trump was elected.

More Livewire
View All
Comments