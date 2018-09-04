Dem Senator To Kavanaugh: You’ll Break Your Promises About Precedent Like Gorsuch Did

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) expressed skepticism about whatever promises Judge Brett Kavanaugh makes during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings, by raising, during her opening statements Tuesday, a number of the remarks that Justice Neil Gorsuch made during his own confirmation hearings last year.

Hirono read a number of Gorsuch comments about Supreme Court precedent, including about the “respect” Supreme Court precedents deserved and his claim that he’d consider it an “act of hubris” to let his personal views trump precedent.

Hirono juxtaposed that with Gorsuch’s vote, this spring, with the Supreme Court’s 5-4 conservative majority to overturn four-decade-old precedent in order to severely constrain union operations.

“I expect Judge Kavanaugh to make similar promises over the next few days, only to do, sadly, the exact opposite if confirmed,” Hirono said. “Our job here is important because every American should be concerned about what our government and country would look like if Judge Kavanaugh is confirmed.”