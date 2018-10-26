Latest
Suspicious Package Found At NYC Postal Facility Sent To Ex-DNI James Clapper
Another Suspicious Package Found In Florida Addressed To Cory Booker
This photo provided by Louisville Metro Department of Corrections shows Gregory Alan Bush, who was booked early Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, on two counts of murder and 10 counts of felony wanton endangerment, according to Louisville Metro Detention Center records. (Louisville Metro Department of Corrections via AP)
KY Police: Gunman Tried To Enter Black Church Before Killing 2 Black People At Grocery
De Niro Thanks Law Enforcement Officers, Implores People To Vote

By
October 26, 2018 9:16 am

Actor Robert De Niro released a statement Friday after a would-be pipe bomb was sent to his office in Tribeca thanking law enforcement officers and encouraging people to vote.

From CNN’s Jake Tapper:

