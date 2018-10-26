De Niro Thanks Law Enforcement Officers, Implores People To Vote

Actor Robert De Niro released a statement Friday after a would-be pipe bomb was sent to his office in Tribeca thanking law enforcement officers and encouraging people to vote.

From CNN’s Jake Tapper:

Robert De Niro statement following package sent to his office: “I thank God no one’s been hurt, and I thank the brave and resourceful security and law enforcement people for protecting us. There’s something more powerful than bombs, and that’s your vote. People MUST vote!”

— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 26, 2018