Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 07: White House Director of Legislative AffairsÊMarc Short speaks to members of the media as he leaves after a House Republican Conference meeting June 7, 2018 on Capitol in Washington, DC. House GOPs gathered for a conference meeting to discuss immigration. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
1 min ago
Marc Short Leaving White House This Month For DC Consulting Firm Gig
34 mins ago
Pompeo Presses Europe To Get Tough On Iran
40 mins ago
Cohen Lawyer Says Trump May Have Committed ‘Impeachable Offense’
livewire

Shine’s ‘Sexist’ Wife: Women In Military Should Expect To Be Sexually Harassed

By | July 12, 2018 9:10 am
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 13: Bill Shine attends The Hollywood Reporter's 35 Most Powerful People In Media 2017 on April 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Darla Shine, wife of new White House communications aide Bill Shine, has said incendiary things on her radio show, including declaring herself a “sexist,” asserting that women in the military should expect to be sexually harassed and promoting anti-vaccination conspiracy theories.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to a Thursday CNN report, Shine hosted the “Darla Shine Show” in 2008 and 2009. On the show, she labeled herself a “sexist” and sounded off about women serving in the military.

“Why on earth would you fight to go on the submarine ship for months on end? You know there was just a story with these girls, these women who are upset that they are sexually harassed in the military,” Shine said. “What do you think is going to happen when you go on a submarine for 12 months with 4,000 horny soldiers?”

“I hate to say it, but it’s true. They should not even be allowed. The top military should say, ‘No way, you’re not allowed.’ But you know, the feminists have fought for these rights,” she continued. “It’s so stupid. I don’t know why anybody would want that.”

Per CNN, Shine has also promoted many anti-vaccination theories, speculating that the flu pandemic was a government “setup” and that government officials could break into people’s houses and forcibly vaccinate them.

Shine also calls sunscreen a “hoax” and refuses to slather it on her children.

She did open her show with a disclaimer, however: “Warning: This is the ‘Darla Shine Show.’ Everything you hear is Darla’s opinion. Some facts are true; others are made up. So take what you want, use what you can and you get what you get so don’t get upset.”

More Livewire
View All
Comments