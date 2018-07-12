Shine’s ‘Sexist’ Wife: Women In Military Should Expect To Be Sexually Harassed

Darla Shine, wife of new White House communications aide Bill Shine, has said incendiary things on her radio show, including declaring herself a “sexist,” asserting that women in the military should expect to be sexually harassed and promoting anti-vaccination conspiracy theories.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to a Thursday CNN report, Shine hosted the “Darla Shine Show” in 2008 and 2009. On the show, she labeled herself a “sexist” and sounded off about women serving in the military.

“Why on earth would you fight to go on the submarine ship for months on end? You know there was just a story with these girls, these women who are upset that they are sexually harassed in the military,” Shine said. “What do you think is going to happen when you go on a submarine for 12 months with 4,000 horny soldiers?”

“I hate to say it, but it’s true. They should not even be allowed. The top military should say, ‘No way, you’re not allowed.’ But you know, the feminists have fought for these rights,” she continued. “It’s so stupid. I don’t know why anybody would want that.”

Per CNN, Shine has also promoted many anti-vaccination theories, speculating that the flu pandemic was a government “setup” and that government officials could break into people’s houses and forcibly vaccinate them.

Shine also calls sunscreen a “hoax” and refuses to slather it on her children.

She did open her show with a disclaimer, however: “Warning: This is the ‘Darla Shine Show.’ Everything you hear is Darla’s opinion. Some facts are true; others are made up. So take what you want, use what you can and you get what you get so don’t get upset.”