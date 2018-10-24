Despite Love Fest, Cruz Renewed ‘SleazyDonald,’ ‘DaffyDonald’ Web Domains In Feb

While the pair may share a public bromance, tethered by their mutual interest in keeping Republicans in Texas’ senate seats, the tension between “pathological liar” President Trump and “lyin'” Ted Cruz may still be hiding below a shallow surface.

According to a new HuffPost report, in February of this year, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) renewed the web domains for two sites he purchased during the 2016 primaries: SleazyDonald.us and DaffyDonald.us. While neither site has ever published any content, according to HuffPost, the domains are both registered under a TedCruz.org email address.

Read the full report here.