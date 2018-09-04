Cruz: Dems Seeking To ‘Distract And Delay’ With Concerns About Kavanaugh’s Paper Trail

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said at Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings that the concerns Democrats have raised about documents withheld from the judge’s paper trail are merely attempts to “district and delay” his confirmation and that Democrats were trying to “relitigate” the 2016 election.

Then-candidate Donald Trump provided “unparalleled transparency” during the 2016 campaign by publishing a list of his potential Supreme Court nominees, Cruz claimed in his opening remarks Tuesday. American voters choose his vision for the Supreme Court over Hillary Clinton’s, Cruz argued.

(Trump won the Electoral College vote but lost the popular vote in 2016).

“Elections have consequences,” Cruz said, quoting a remark often made by former President Obama.

Cruz claimed that Democrats, in complaining about the hundreds of thousands of Kavanaugh documents that have been withheld from the committee, were seeking to go on a “fishing expedition” of the George W. Bush administration, where Kavanaugh served before being nominated for a federal judgeship.