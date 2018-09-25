Latest
Cruz Chased Out Of D.C. Restaurant To Chants Of ‘We Believe Survivors!’

By
September 25, 2018 7:27 am

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and his wife, Heidi, were chased out of a D.C. restaurant called Fiola Monday night by a swarm of protesters chanting “we believe survivors!” in reference to the women who have accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct and assault.

