Cruz Chased Out Of D.C. Restaurant To Chants Of ‘We Believe Survivors!’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and his wife, Heidi, were chased out of a D.C. restaurant called Fiola Monday night by a swarm of protesters chanting “we believe survivors!” in reference to the women who have accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct and assault.

BREAKING. Activists just chased @TedCruz out of a fancy Washington DC restaurant, chanting “We Believe Survivors!” Cruz has been friends with creep Kavanaugh for 20 years. Now Cruz is on judiciary committee hearing his testimony. Fascists not welcome! #CancelKavanugh pic.twitter.com/7mx6Tc32za — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) September 25, 2018