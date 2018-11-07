Latest
Graham: ‘Mainstream Press’ Are ‘Allies Of The Democratic Party’
UNITED STATES - JULY 16: Rep. Steve Stockman, R-Texas, speaks during a news conference at the House Triangle, July 16, 2014, where members were announcing the formation of a Caucus on Egypt. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Ex-Texas Rep. Stockman Will Serve 10 Years In Prison For Conspiracy
Pelosi: ‘We Had To Jump Over Gerrymandered Lines All Over The Country’
Retiring Rep Blasts Trump For Mocking GOPers Who Lost: ‘Angers Me To My Core’

November 7, 2018 2:30 pm

After President Donald Trump on Wednesday mocked moderate Republicans for losing their elections, retiring Rep. Ryan Costello (R-PA) shot back, tweeting that Trump’s rhetoric “angers me to my core.”

Costello decided to retire after his district was redrawn and now leans Democratic.

