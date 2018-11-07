Retiring Rep Blasts Trump For Mocking GOPers Who Lost: ‘Angers Me To My Core’

After President Donald Trump on Wednesday mocked moderate Republicans for losing their elections, retiring Rep. Ryan Costello (R-PA) shot back, tweeting that Trump’s rhetoric “angers me to my core.”

To deal w harassment & filth spewed at GOP MOC’s in tough seats every day for 2 yrs, bc of POTUS; to bite ur lip more times you’d care to; to disagree & separate from POTUS on principle & civility in ur campaign; to lose bc of POTUS & have him piss on u. Angers me to my core. — Ryan Costello (@RyanCostello) November 7, 2018

Costello decided to retire after his district was redrawn and now leans Democratic.