Conway Says Trump Hasn’t Expressed Concern That FBI Director Will Quit

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Friday morning that President Donald Trump does not seem concerned that FBI Director Christopher Wray will quit if the White House approves the release of the memo crafted by staffers for House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes (R-CA).

“The President has not expressed that concern at all,” Conway said on “Fox and Friends” when asked about reports that White House officials are worried Wray could resign over the memo’s release.

Conway went on to emphasize that Trump respects most of the staff at the FBI, but that he believes some officials have become politicized.

“The President has stated many times that he respects the rank and file at the FBI, the 25,000 men and women who do a great job there. This particular investigation has taken a lot of twists and turns. And it’s led us to a few bad actors who had direct responsibility for an investigation about his political opponent and who are obviously biased against him,” she said.