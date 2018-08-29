livewire Russia Probe

Conway Joins GOPers Hyping Sessions: ‘They’re Doing Great Work Over At The DOJ’

By
August 29, 2018 9:51 am

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday joined the ranks of Republicans, like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), praising the “great work” that Attorney General Jeff Sessions and others at the Department of Justice are doing.

As Trump — who has not been discreet about his vexation with Sessions — increasingly raises questions about firing Sessions to his attorneys and aides, some Republicans in Congress have made concerted efforts to keep the attorney general’s spirits high.

