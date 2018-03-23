Latest
DOJ Charges 9 Iranians In Government-Sponsored Hacking Scheme
LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 27: Adult film actress/director Stormy Daniels attends the 2018 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Asks Trump Org, Banks To Preserve Documents
Putin Upon Re-Election Victory: ‘Political Affiliations Mustn’t Divide’ Russians
Kellyanne Conway Hints She’d Consider Taking Communications Director Gig

By | March 23, 2018 10:44 am
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 23: White House counselor Kellyanne Conway finishes an interview with CNN, in the briefing Room at the White House on March 23, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway hinted on Friday that she would consider taking over as White House communications director.

During an interview with “Fox and Friends,” Conway was asked about an article in the Atlantic that said Conway was moving closer toward accepting President Donald Trump’s offer to head the communications shop, a job she has said she’s been offered “many times.”

“I’m here to support the President however he sees is most important,” she said. “I don’t have any personnel announcements at this time. The President controls the timing, tone and content of all those personnel announcements.”

She went on to praise the communications team in the White House and said she would do “whatever is best.”

“My best and highest use here as counselor to the President, that takes on any number of different tasks, and one has been in terms of policy, that’s been my major portfolio here,” she said. “But I think to be effective, communication directors, as we have seen, you also have to know policy, you have to be right in.”

Her mention of the role of policy in the communications shop may be a hint that she’s had a change of heart about the position. In an different interview with “Fox and Friends” earlier this month, Conway said “no,” she wasn’t interested in the job because she “work(s) on policy here at the White House.”

The communications department has been without a director since former head Hope Hicks resigned late last month.

