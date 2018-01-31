Report: Conway Held Damage Control Meeting With African Ambassadors

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway honed her diplomacy skills Tuesday, inviting ambassadors from various African nations to Blair House in Washington, D.C. in an effort to contain the fallout from President Donald Trump reportedly calling African nations, Haiti and El Salvador “shitholes,” according to a Wednesday Foreign Policy report.

Notably, Foreign Policy reported, Conway and the African ambassadors did not actually discuss Africa or the United States’ policies in the continent, instead focusing on Trump’s achievements and his State of the Union address. That left meeting participants “confused and bewildered,” the publication said, citing two unnamed people in attendance and two unnamed sources briefed on the meeting.

A spokesperson for the State Department referred TPM to the White House, which did not respond to a request for comment.

One unnamed ambassador told Foreign Policy the meeting was positive simply because a member of Trump’s inner circle “actually met” with them. The report also included a letter from Trump to the African Union on the occasion of its 30th summit last week.

“The United States profoundly respects the partnerships and values we share with the African Union, member states, and citizens across the continent,” Trump wrote in the letter. “I want to underscore that the United States deeply respects the people of Africa, and my commitment to strong and respectful relationships with African states as sovereign nations is firm.”

The Washington Post first reported on Jan. 12 that, in a meeting with lawmakers on immigration policy, Trump questioned why the United States should welcome immigrants from “shithole countries” including unnamed African nations, Haiti and El Salvador.

Foreign Policy noted the Post report caused a “diplomatic firestorm” that included several African nations summoning top American diplomats to answer for the remark. The publication noted, citing unnamed sources, that the African ambassadors would meet with senior State Department officials on Friday, Feb. 2.

This post has been updated.