Latest
6 mins ago
WI Dem Lt. Gov. Candidate: 2009 Lingerie Party Theme Was ‘Immature’
19 mins ago
CNN: Cohen Prepared To Campaign For Dems In Midterms, 2020
45 mins ago
McConnell Says He’s Not Going To ‘End Up’ Shutting Down Gov’t Over Border Wall
livewire

New Concrete Blocks Outside NYT Building Part Of ‘Efforts To Enhance Security’

By
October 17, 2018 2:56 pm

The new New York Police Department concrete blocks lining the outside of the New York Times building are part of the Times’ ongoing efforts to “enhance security,” and were not placed there in response to a threat, Times spokeswoman Eileen Murphy told TPM Wednesday.

“The barriers are part of our continuing efforts to enhance security at our headquarters building. This isn’t in response to any specific threat,” she said.

Similar barrier were placed in Times Square and other parts of the city after two separate incidents last year when a man drove a vehicle onto a sidewalk and plowed down pedestrians.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: