New Concrete Blocks Outside NYT Building Part Of ‘Efforts To Enhance Security’

The new New York Police Department concrete blocks lining the outside of the New York Times building are part of the Times’ ongoing efforts to “enhance security,” and were not placed there in response to a threat, Times spokeswoman Eileen Murphy told TPM Wednesday.

New outside the NYT building: concrete blocks pic.twitter.com/D5V9qYnFSW — Alastair Coote (@_alastair) October 17, 2018

“The barriers are part of our continuing efforts to enhance security at our headquarters building. This isn’t in response to any specific threat,” she said.

Similar barrier were placed in Times Square and other parts of the city after two separate incidents last year when a man drove a vehicle onto a sidewalk and plowed down pedestrians.