Comey: ‘Weasels And Liars Never Hold The Field’ When ‘Good People Stand Up’

January 30, 2018
By | February 2, 2018 7:37 am
The Washington Post/The Washington Post

Former FBI Director James Comey took to Twitter Thursday to again defend his former agency, saying “all should appreciate the FBI for speaking up.”

“I wish more of our leaders would,” he said. “But take heart: American history shows that, in the long run, weasels and liars never hold the field, so long as good people stand up.”

His tweet was likely referring to the FBI’s public statement on Wednesday expressing “grave concerns about material omissions of fact” in Rep. Devin Nunes’ (R-CA) memo, which reportedly alleges that FBI officials abused the FISA process when seeking a warrant to surveil Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

The House Intelligence Committee voted along party lines on Monday to release the memo, giving President Donald Trump five days to make a decision about whether it should become public.

Trump is poised to release the memo this week, despite the Department of Justice’s requests to halt its release.

The White House confirmed Thursday that Trump has read the memo and White House officials expect to get a final decision about the release of the document on Friday, according to CNN. 

