Comey Will Testify Again In Mid-December

Former FBI Director James Comey will be called to testify before the House Judiciary and House Oversight Committees again in mid-December, GOP committee chairman said in a statement on Saturday.

“Due to time constraints, the Committees were unable to ask all relevant questions of Mr. Comey during yesterday’s interview. He will therefore appear before the Committees again on December 17, 2018,” Reps. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) and Trey Gowdy (R-SC) said in a joint statement releasing the transcript of their Friday interview with Comey.