livewire Russia Probe

Comey Speaks, Trump Tweets: President Responds To Comey Testimony

By
December 9, 2018 9:25 am

The House Judiciary and Oversight committees on Saturday released a transcript of former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the committee the previous day. The President responded Sunday morning:

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: