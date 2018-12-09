Comey Speaks, Trump Tweets: President Responds To Comey Testimony

The House Judiciary and Oversight committees on Saturday released a transcript of former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the committee the previous day. The President responded Sunday morning:

On 245 occasions, former FBI Director James Comey told House investigators he didn’t know, didn’t recall, or couldn’t remember things when asked. Opened investigations on 4 Americans (not 2) – didn’t know who signed off and didn’t know Christopher Steele. All lies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2018