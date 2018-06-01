Comey Interviewed By Investigators Probing Whether McCabe Broke Fed Law

Former FBI director James Comey was recently questioned about his former deputy Andrew McCabe by investigators from the Washington, D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office, The Washington Post reported.

According to a person familiar with the matter who spoke with the Post, the interview signals that the U.S. Attorney’s Office may believe that McCabe broke the law by misleading federal agents and could be charged with a crime.

The D.C. attorney’s office was directed to probe McCabe after the Justice Department inspector general determined in April that McCabe deceived investigators and Comey about the approval of a media disclosure. DOJ IG Michael Horowitz determined he misled Comey at least four times, three of which were under oath.

McCabe has denied the allegations that he intentionally misguided Comey or investigators and has claimed that Comey knew about the media disclosures. Comey begs to differ and has said he “could well be a witness” against McCabe if charges were brought forward by investigators.

McCabe, whom Trump has used as a punching bag to justify his belief in an anti-Trump bias within the FBI, was fired this spring, just 26 hours before he was set to retire from the agency. Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired him based on the IG report and advice from the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

