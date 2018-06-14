Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 28: Former FBI director Robert Mueller attends the ceremonial swearing-in of FBI Director James Comey at the FBI Headquarters October 28, 2013 in Washington, DC. Comey was officially sworn in as director of FBI on September 4 to succeed Mueller who had served as director for 12 years. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Comey Defends His Actions After Damning Inspector General Report

By | June 14, 2018 2:38 pm
Screenshot/ NBC News

Minutes after the DOJ Inspector General’s report about the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe was released Thursday, former FBI Director James Comey published an op-ed in the New York Times defending his actions during the 2016 election.

“… The inspector general’s team concludes I should have adhered to established norms, which they see as mandating both deference to the attorney general on the public announcement and silence about an investigation so close to an election,” he wrote. “I do not agree with all of the inspector general’s conclusions, but I respect the work of his office and salute its professionalism.”

Along with mounting a defense of his own actions, he praised the part of the report that upholds the same conclusions he and his team came to: that Clinton did not commit a crime and that the FBI’s investigation was not politically motivated.

Read the op-ed here.

