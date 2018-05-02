Report: Cohen Represented Several Clients Involved In Insurance Fraud Ring

Before working as President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen represented clients involved in car crashes.

But, according to a new investigation by Rolling Stone, many of those accidents were staged or deliberate.

While working as a personal-injury lawyer, Cohen represented several clients who staged crashes — or who were not even in the vehicle when a fake accident occurred — to cheat insurance companies out of cash. Some of those clients were reportedly found to be part of broader insurance fraud rings in New York and at least one was charged with criminal insurance fraud while Cohen represented her in a lawsuit. Cohen also worked for a doctor who, in 2005, was indicted on insurance fraud charges, Rolling Stone reported.

According to the new Rolling Stone report — authored by Seth Hettena, who is set to publish a book on Trump and Russia next week — Cohen was never charged for representing the clients who committed fraudulent acts and he may have not known about the nature of his client’s intentions. It is also unclear whether the fraudulent personal injury cases were part of the documents seized by FBI agents when Cohen’s home, hotel and office were raided last month.

Read Rolling Stones’ full report here.