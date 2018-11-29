Cohen Attorney Outside Manhattan Court: He’ll ‘Continue To Cooperate’

As Michael Cohen walked out of a Manhattan federal courthouse Thursday morning after pleading guilty to lying to Congress, Cohen’s lawyer told reporters that his client would “continue to cooperate” with the government.

Cohen's lawyer says he'll "continue to cooperate." pic.twitter.com/7XqKaiIz6d — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) November 29, 2018

“Mr. Cohen has cooperate, Mr. Cohen will continue to cooperate,” his attorney, Guy Petrillo, said.

Cohen ignored shouted questions from reporters and did not once speak.