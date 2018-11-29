livewire Michael Cohen Saga

Cohen Attorney Outside Manhattan Court: He’ll ‘Continue To Cooperate’

By
November 29, 2018 10:01 am

As Michael Cohen walked out of a Manhattan federal courthouse Thursday morning after pleading guilty to lying to Congress, Cohen’s lawyer told reporters that his client would “continue to cooperate” with the government.

“Mr. Cohen has cooperate, Mr. Cohen will continue to cooperate,” his attorney, Guy Petrillo, said.

Cohen ignored shouted questions from reporters and did not once speak.

