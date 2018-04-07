Latest
livewire

CNN: Trump Begins Preparing For Potential Mueller Interview

By | April 7, 2018 10:41 am
U.S. President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn before boarding Marine One and leaving the White House April 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to White Sulfer Springs, West Virginia where he plans to participate in a roundtable discussion on tax reform.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump and his legal team have begun going over potential topics that may be brought up in a prospective interview with special counsel Robert Mueller, CNN reported Friday evening.

According to a White House official and a source familiar with the proceedings who spoke with CNN, the measures being taken to prepare Trump for an interview are still “in its infancy.” Trump has not formally agreed to do an interview, though he has publicly expressed willingness and enthusiasm to meet with the special counsel.

Trump’s dwindling legal team has been in communication with Mueller’s investigators for months, debating potential topics that Mueller could ask the President. According to CNN’s sources, those topics include Trump’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey, the attorney general’s role in that firing and Trump’s awareness of calls between his former national security adviser Michael Flynn and a Russian ambassador before Trump took office.

