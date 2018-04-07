CNN: Trump Begins Preparing For Potential Mueller Interview

President Donald Trump and his legal team have begun going over potential topics that may be brought up in a prospective interview with special counsel Robert Mueller, CNN reported Friday evening.

According to a White House official and a source familiar with the proceedings who spoke with CNN, the measures being taken to prepare Trump for an interview are still “in its infancy.” Trump has not formally agreed to do an interview, though he has publicly expressed willingness and enthusiasm to meet with the special counsel.

Trump’s dwindling legal team has been in communication with Mueller’s investigators for months, debating potential topics that Mueller could ask the President. According to CNN’s sources, those topics include Trump’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey, the attorney general’s role in that firing and Trump’s awareness of calls between his former national security adviser Michael Flynn and a Russian ambassador before Trump took office.