CNN: Trump Lawyers Met With Special Counsel Team On Day Of Cohen Raid

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators met with President Trump lawyers on the same day as the FBI’s raid of Trump’s personal lawyer’s house, hotel and office this week, CNN reported.

According to sources familiar with the matter who spoke with CNN, the meeting was previously scheduled as part of the efforts to prepare Trump for a potential interview with Mueller. No formal decision has been made about whether Trump will agree to be interviewed by Mueller.

The FBI raided Trump’s layer Michael Cohen’s home, office and hotel on Tuesday and seized documents, including information about Cohen’s $130,000 payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels just days before the 2016 election. The money was reportedly used to keep Daniels quiet about an alleged affair she had with Trump a decade ago.