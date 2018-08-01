CNN: Mueller Sent Inquires About Podesta Group, Other Lobbyists To NY Prosecutors

Special counsel Robert Mueller has forwarded potential cases about the Podesta Group and other high profile lobbyists and operatives to federal prosecutors in New York, CNN reported.

According to people familiar with the matter who spoke to CNN, the inquiries concern whether the lobbyists failed to register as foreign agents with the Justice Department when doing work on behalf of groups affiliated with Ukraine. The operatives in question, who have not been charged with any crimes: Democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta, former Minnesota GOP Rep. Vin Weber’s work for Mercury Public Affairs and former Obama White House counsel Greg Craig. According to CNN’s sources, there is not yet any indication that any of the men will be criminally charged.

Mueller took a similar approach with the investigation into President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, handing over the probe into his financial dealings to the Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York this spring.

Read CNN’s full report here.