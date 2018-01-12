Clinton Calls Out Trump’s ‘Ignorant, Racist Views’

Hillary Clinton called President Donald Trump’s comment about “shithole countries” racist on Friday.

In a tweet commemorating the eight year anniversary of the earthquake that devastated Haiti, Clinton added: “[W]e‘re subjected to Trump’s ignorant, racist views of anyone who doesn’t look like him.”

Trump reportedly asked lawmakers at a meeting Thursday, referring to Haiti and other countries: “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?”

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), who was in attendance, said Trump repeatedly used that language. Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC), also in attendance, told Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) that the Post’s reporting was “basically accurate,” Scott said.